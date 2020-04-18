What's next for the Pebble Mine Project

In 2014, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a determination preemptively vetoing a necessary permit for the Pebble Mine Project.

“We’ve long held that the pre-emptive veto against the project was really poor public policy,” said Mike Heatwole, Vice President of Public Affairs for the Pebble Mine Project.

That determination was withdrawn in 2019, a move that sparked a lawsuit from a number of groups opposed to the mine, now called the Bristol Bay Defense Alliance.

“We felt that there should’ve been more of a public process engaged in those steps,” said Norm Van Vactor, CEO of the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation, a member of the BBDA.

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed the case, saying the withdrawal isn’t something the court can rule on, but that doesn’t mean the project is approved.

“All this really continues here is that we have the opportunity to continue through the permitting process,” Heatwole said.

The Army Corps of Engineers is still working on an environmental impact statement for the mine, which is likely to be the next battleground during the application process. The study is expected to be complete this Summer.

“We strongly feel that there are significant and extreme deficiencies there,” Van Vactor said. “There we will truly argue the merits of the case.”

There’s also still a chance the case will be appealed to a higher court. Van Vactor said that decision is likely to be made in the coming week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.