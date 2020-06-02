What's still hard to find during the pandemic?

Thankfully, it's not nearly as hard to find toilet paper as it was at the beginning of the pandemic. However, there are still a handful of select items that are still pretty hard to come by.

The items shoppers and Channel 2 reporters had the hardest time finding on Tuesday were things like disinfectant spray, wipes, and above all hand sanitizer.

A number of people out shopping also said they've been trying really hard to find yeast with no luck.

Various store managers in Midtown couldn't talk on camera, but they did offer advice.

For those looking to get those items, they said it's best to ask the store when the shipment comes in and go early that day.

Managers also said that they've been getting smaller shipments due to high demand nationally.

Most stores we visited are still restricting these items to only one or two per customer. In places where that isn't happening, managers are urging people to not buy up their stock and save some for others having a hard time finding them.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.