Where to watch Iditarod coverage as the race kicks off this weekend

This weekend Channel 2 will cover both the start and restart of the 2020 Iditarod.

We will have complete coverage of the ceremonial start, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday both on TV and online.

The Iditarod documentary, 'Why do they run' will air on Channel 2 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with live coverage of the start on 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage lasting until 12:15 p.m.

Live streaming of the start is also available on KTUU.com and SBTV.com .

Live coverage of the official restart in Willow will air on Channel 5 KYES on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. It will also be live-streamed on KTUU.com.

If you are looking to watch the mushers in person on Saturday, the map below has some great areas in Anchorage where you can watch.

For more information about the race, visit iditarod.com.

Parking and Transportation

Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, H through D Streets between 3rd and 5th Avenues will be closed.

The closures will last until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

If you want to attend the Willow restart, the Iditarod Trail Committee is offering shuttle bus service from locations in Anchorage, Houston, Wasilla, and Talkeetna.

Shuttle schedules and prices:

Anchorage:

Departures: buses will depart The Lakefront Anchorage Hotel at the following times: 8 a.m. (volunteer bus only), 9:30 a.m. (volunteers and spectators) and 11 a.m. (spectators).

Returns: the return buses will depart Willow for The Lakefront Anchorage Hotel at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pricing: Tickets can be purchased at the volunteer registration desk at The Lakefront Anchorage Hotel.



Volunteer: $15 per person, round trip



Spectator: $25 per person, round trip

Wasilla:

Departures: buses will depart Wasilla High School at the following times: 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. Buses will also depart the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center at the following times: 8:45 a.m. (volunteer bus only), 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Returns: the return buses will depart Willow for the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center and Wasilla High School at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pricing: Spectators may purchase tickets on-site (cash only) for the Wasilla shuttles.



Adult: $2 per person, round trip



Children under 12: free

Houston:

Departures: buses will depart Houston High School at the following times: 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Returns: the return buses will depart Willow for Houston High School, the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center and Wasilla High School at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pricing: spectators may purchase tickets on-site (cash only) for the Houston shuttles.



Adult: $2 per person, round trip



Children under 12: free

Talkeetna:

Departures: buses will depart the Talkeetna Sunshine Restaurant at the following times: 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Returns: the return buses will depart Willow for the Talkeetna Sunshine Restaurant at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pricing: Spectators may purchase tickets on-site (cash only) for the Talkeetna shuttles.



Adult: $2 per person, round trip



Children under 12: free

For those not taking advantage of the shuttle service, there will be a $10 charge per vehicle for parking.

Weather conditoins at the start (Anchorage) and restart (Willow)

The high on Saturday will be 22 degrees with a low of 10 degrees.

At the start of coverage around 9 a.m., expect the temperature to be 11 degrees. As things wrap up around noon, the temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees.

There is a 50% chance of snow on Saturday with light winds.

In Willow on Sunday, the temperature is expected to be 22 degrees at the restart.

The high Sunday in the area is expected to be 24 degrees with a low of 12.

Those in Willow can expect a 70% chance of snow with light winds.

Iditarod continuing coverage

As the race goes on, Channel 2 will be on the trail. We will have daily updates in our newscasts as mushers make their way to Nome.

You can catch updates on our social media platforms as well.

