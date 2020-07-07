'Wildfire evacuation notices come with next to no notice'- How you should prepare

Last year, Alaska had more acres burned by wildfires than any other state in the nation. Although we are well into fire season this year and not seeing the same amount of damage, it's always important to have a plan prepared to protect yourself and others from fire danger.

According to Ethan DeBauche with the Alaska division of Forestry, Alaska has seen 293 fires burn about 173,000 acres in 2020, with 121 of those fires caused by humans and the remainder caused by lightning.

"The best way to prepare for a wildfire is to create what we call defensible space around your property, the most basic step is to remove any spruce trees or any dead, flammable material within 15 feet of structures," DeBauche says, Wildfire evacuation notices come with next to no notice. So we recommend that people have what we call the 5 P's- those are people, prescription, priceless items, papers and personal needs. And have those ready to go within 5 minutes."

The biggest thing people can do to help prevent fires is to put out their campfires.

"Alaska and the lower 48 have thousands of abandoned campfire caused wildfires a year. We recommend not having that campfire unless you have the means to put it out- this includes having a bucket and a shovel," DeBauche says.

He also adds that smoldering campfires are still active campfires, and that if it can't be touched by your bare hands for about three seconds, it's hot enough to cause a wildfire.

You can watch the full Interview with DeBauche above.

