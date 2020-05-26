Will there be more colds after the pandemic?

While hunkered down, Alaskans were doing a lot to keep away from other people's germs. In doing so, it might be easy to assume that our immune systems have had the chance to be weakened while we haven't been exposed to as many germs, but that doesn't necessarily mean that there's going to be a lot more cases of the flu, common cold, or other typical illnesses after coronavirus.

Dr. April Arseneau does internal medicine with a focus on allergies, asthma, and immunology at her practice Valley Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Palmer. She said predicting next year's flu season is a difficult task on a regular basis.

Even though people have been physically distant and wearing masks when they go places, she said she doesn't feel that we'll see a big spike in illnesses other than COVID-19 because of it.

"We probably won't," she said, "I think we're already seeing fewer colds, rhinoviruses, common infections that kids are often transferring at school, bringing home. We've seen very few influenza cases this spring just because we've been apart."

In fact, shortly after hunker-down mandates started, data from the DHSS shows that the number of flu cases this year dropped to nearly zero.

So Dr. Arseneau said that the efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus effectively did the same for other kinds of illnesses. However, people won't be the only ones trying to get back to normal.

"As we are going back to school, as we are getting more kids back in daycare, as we're going back to work, we're going to start sharing those germs with one another again, and we will likely see returns to normal rates with all those typical illnesses," she said.

She added that as long as guidelines like social distancing and mask-wearing policies continue, it's safe to say there will continue to be less cases of colds and other illness.

