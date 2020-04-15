Woman arrested after coughing on people, claiming she has coronavirus

A woman who was reportedly coughing on people and telling them she was infecting them with coronavirus has been arrested, according to law enforcement.

Nome police arrested 36-year-old Dawn Oozevaseuk this week after receiving a report of the incident. Oozevaseuk has been charged with terroristic threatening in the second degree, and is being held without bail.

The Nome Police Department said it is taking the pandemic very serious and has a "zero tolerance to violations of this nature."

Officials said the report came just hours after a patient tested positive for coronavirus at Norton Sound Regional Hospital.

