Wondering when the snow is going to melt?

It’s a stressful time for many of us, and health officials say we’re supposed to take the time to get outside. For some, that’s difficult because of the snow and ice on the roads. When will winter end? Or more precisely, when is the snow going to melt?

Parts of the Lower 48 are well into their spring weather with temperatures in the mid-80s in parts of Arizona and Texas, and mid- to upper 70s in the southern states.

Most of Alaska, however, is nowhere near done with winter. Anchorage saw 2.4 inches of snow Thursday into Friday, and one spotter in Palmer reported 5 inches of new snow with this most recent storm. Western Alaska is also bracing for another storm to hit Friday evening.

The southern Seward Peninsula could see 13 to 18 inches of new snow between Friday night and Sunday morning.

Looking at when the snow normally melts gives some insight as to when that might happen this year.

The average last measurable snowfall for the year in Anchorage is April 18, but we’ve seen snows into May. The latest date of the last snowfall on record is May 22, 1964. For Fairbanks, the average last snowfall day is April 21, and the latest snow recorded was June 2, 1931. In Nome, the average is May 16, with the latest measurable snowfall occurring on June 13, 2001.

For Anchorage, the average day the snow is mostly gone from our lawns — not accounting for shaded areas, etc. — is April 17. The earliest date on record is March 22, 2016, and the latest recorded is May 5, 1972. Last year, the snow was almost totally gone by April 24.

Anchorage currently has 23 inches of snow on the ground. The city has received 86 inches of snow for the season so far. The normal seasonal total for this date is 70.8 inches. The record seasonal snowfall total is 134.5 inches in 2011-2012.

As for when the snow will melt, the Climate Prediction Center expects Southcentral to stay below normal for temperatures through the next two weeks. Western Alaska has a slightly better than average chance to be warmer than normal. The 90-day outlook puts all of Alaska in the warmer than normal category with northwest Alaska showing the best chances to have above average temperatures.

