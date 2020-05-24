Wreaths honor fallen vets along Veterans Memorial Highway in Wasilla

Along the Veterans Memorial Highway in the Mat-Su you might notice decorated wreaths placed on signs in honor of fallen veterans this memorial day weekend.

the Mechanized Cavalry Motorcycle Club took a ride down the highway placing those tributes Saturday.

The wreaths stay up throughout the summer and are taken down on Veterans day. The club will perform periodic maintenance to keep the wreaths and flags in good condition until then.

Louis Schrader, president of the Mechanized Cavalry Motorcycle Club, says he was inspired to do this after losing multiple friends to war.

"A lot of my friends never came home. I've been through more than one war, and to see our brothers, our fathers, our uncles, our loved ones not return-- not all came back. It's important to me to remember that. All gave some. Some gave all," said Schrader.

All together there are 18 wreaths placed along the Veterans Memorial Highway.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.