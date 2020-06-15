You can apply now for the Municipality’s rent and mortgage assistance pilot program

The Municipality of Anchorage announced Monday applications are now open for the Municipality of Anchorage’s $1 million COVID-19 rent and mortgage assistance pilot program.

The Municipality says it's partnering with United Way of Anchorage's 2-1-1 to process and distribute the funds.

The money for the program aims to help those hit hard finically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many Anchorage families are paying the price for the public health response to COVID. This program bridges this tough time,” said Mayor Berkowitz.

The MOA says applicants who were unemployed prior to March 12 or who lost employment for reasons other than COVID-19 are not eligible.

The maximum financial assistance is $1,000 per household per month for two months for a total maximum assistance of $2,000 per household.

How to apply:



Residents need to call 2-1-1 and answer a series of screening questions



All screened applicants will be contacted to set up an appointment



Applicants will need to bring a photo ID, a rental/lease agreement or mortgage statement, and a copy of their most recent paystub or self-employment identification



Rental or mortgage assistance will be made out directly to landlords or mortgage companies, not to renters or borrowers.

The application period will remain open until funds are exhausted or September 30, 2020, whichever comes first.

