You can now submit an application for the Denali Road Lottery

If you want to take part in the 2020 Road Lottery program, you can put in your application.

The Denali National Park and Preserve says from now until June 30, it is accepting applications.

Everyone who applies must pay a $15 application fee that covers the cost of conducting the lottery. Lottery winners must then pay a $25 permit fee to drive the Park Road on their selected date.

The Road Lottery will take place September 18 – 22, with September 19 being reserved for Military Appreciation Day.

After June 30 you might want to watch your emails. Those who are selected will receive an email confirming the day of their permit, with additional information on how to obtain the road permit and how to prepare for their visit to the park.

“The park decided in April, that with so much uncertainty around the pandemic and travel, it would be beneficial to the public to delay the entry period,” said Denice Swanke, Acting Superintendent, “This change will have no impact on the program, other than allowing the public some additional time to plan for their participation in Road Lottery this September.”

Denali National Park and Preserve says because of COVID-19, the park has implemented a timed-entry vehicle road permit in addition to the Road Lottery.

The time-entry permits are separate from the Road Lottery permits and are available for select dates during the summer that is prior to the Road Lottery dates.

For more information on the time-entry permits or any other service the park offers, visit the park’s website.

