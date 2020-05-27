Young gray whale stranded in Turnagain Arm

A young gray whale is stranded in Twenty Mile River near Turnagain Arm.

In a video taken by Matt Raye Tuesday afternoon, you can hear one of the boys on his boat say, “First boat ride of the summer and there’s a whale. We have to tell mom.”

Raye said he and his two sons and his nephew spotted the whale about a mile up-river from the Seward Highway bridge.

"That's a tough spot for a whale to be in" said Raye, adding "it's real shallow water in most of the river, and I have pretty grave concerns that the whale is going to be able to find its way back down through that channel and get back out of the river."

Fisheries scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say they are monitoring the situation. "We are asking people to stay back and give it a chance to get out of the river" said Verena Gill, the Cook Inlet Beluga Whale recovery coordinator for NOAA Fisheries, who hopes the whale can find its way out during high tide.

Gill said if you have a whale sighting, you can report it to NOAA at its stranding hotline: 877-925-7773.

