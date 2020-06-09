'Your vote is your voice'- celebrating 100 years of women voting

2020 marks the centennial anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote. But, as Margarett Mcdonagh with the league of women voters Anchorage says- this year is much more than a celebration.

"It's also an acknowledgment of how far we've come and how much work there is still to do, because there still is a lot of challenges to voter access and voter equity in our country that we're still passionate about and working towards achieving," Mcdonagh says.

The 19th amendment was passed in August of 1920, and it wasn't until 1924 that Native American citizens were given the same right, and it was several decades later in 1965 African American woman in the United States were given the same right with the passage of the voting acts right of 1965- which prohibited the racial discrimination in voting.

Mcdonagh has been involved with the league of women voters Anchorage for 5 years as an active member of the board, and even served as the board's past president. She says that during her time, she has seen huge, particularly with their youth vote program.

"We have a great group of young people at both the high school level and the college level who are getting more and more involved and interested in politics and interested in voting and how their vote matters and how their vote impacts their future and their community," Mcdonagh says.

The right for women to vote was a fight 72 years in the making, and Mcdonagh says that without that right, voiced can't be heard.

"Your vote is your voice, and if you don't vote you don't get heard and you could be out and marching and protesting and all of that stuff," Mcdonagh says, "But if you don't follow it up by going to the ballet box of vote by mail to get your voice heard, your voice isn't going to get heard by the people who are in the powerful positions to make those changes for you."

Copyright 2020 KTUU