Yukon Quest Executive Director is stepping down

After a total of 16 years over two separate stints, Marti Steury has made the decision to step down from her role as the Executive Director with the Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race.

“First, and foremost, I would like to thank the organization for the opportunity and privilege to have spent so many years producing the event we all love, the Yukon Quest,” said Steury. “Due to major family health issues, I’m not able to continue to commit the time required of this role, but I look forward to still being a lifetime member and volunteer as the organization grows into the future.”

This announcement comes before the Annual General Meeting in Alaska, scheduled for May 30, 2020, where two newly-appointed and three new board members will be elected for three-year terms on the Alaska Board of Directors. Applications will be accepted until May 15.

