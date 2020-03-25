UPDATE: Suspect identified in Wednesday homicide, Suspect faces murder charges

UPDATE

Anchorage police have arrested and identified a 73-year-old murder suspect.

Police say Robert Thomas stabbed a woman multiple times Wednesday morning in the 8800 block of Cordell Circle.

Thomas faces multiple charges including Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

He is expected to be arrainged Wednesday.

APD says this is the first homicide of 2020.

ORIGINAL STORY

An adult male is in custody for questioning after Anchorage police found an adult female stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

The preliminary investigation found that there was an altercation inside a residence after dispatch received a report of a stabbing in the 8800 block of Cordell Circle. The adult female was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Officers are not looking for any additional people at this time.

There will be a large police presence in the area as the homicide investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Keep it to ktuu.com for details.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.