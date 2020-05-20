Mat-Su School Board will rescind a curriculum and reading list it had passed in April

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School Board met on Tuesday and voted 6-1 to rescind the curriculum passed from its meeting on April 22. The school board plans to revisit the decision and vote at a meeting on May 19, 2021.

In April, the Mat-Su School Board voted to remove five well-known books from its curriculum. The books removed include: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, by Maya Angelou; Catch-22, by Joseph Heller; The Things They Carried, by Tim O'Brien; The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald and Invisible Man, by Ralph Ellison.

Before the meeting, teachers and supporters gathered for a "Rally the Board" socially distant demonstration to share their frustration over the School Board's transparency and lack of public process during the removal of books from the curriculum, the middle school math curriculum adoption process and the hiring process for of the district's new superintendent. The group filled the parking lot staying inside or close to their cars with signs taped to their vehicles.

