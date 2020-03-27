Looking out for kids during the coronavirus pandemic

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call (800) 478-4444. If it is an immediate emergency, call 911. You can get more information on community resources by dialing 211.

For families dealing with the direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the stress isn't only on parents, but kids, too.

"A lot of the risk factors that put families in high-stress situations are severely magnified because of COVID-19," said Trevor Storrs of the Alaska Children's Trust. "What we really need to be talking about is how to be resilient during uncertain times."

Storrs said that when families are concerned about their health, how to get access to healthcare, suffering the loss of jobs, housing, and food security, the ability of the family to manage stress is greatly reduced.

"And that is when both individuals and children are at a greater risk of experiencing child abuse and neglect," Storrs said. "One of the roles we all have is to make sure our children are safe - not just our own, but those throughout the community."

Social workers across the United States fear a significant rise in child abuse during local and national crises. Starting with hunger - as many schools are closed, but that's the source of meals for thousands of kids - conditions can deteriorate rapidly as families face extensive and especially intense stress.

Along with pushes to "practice self-care, to reach out to others for help, and to use healthy discipline techniques, such as time-outs," the American Academy of Pediatrics maintains that it's important to engage children in constructive activities, with doctors adding that bored children are more likely to act out. Ways to encourage children include catching them being good and giving them attention, but also knowing when not to respond.

Storrs said, too, that kids benefit from a few minutes outside, especially before activities that require focus. Another beneficial thing you can do is give children a voice.

"Don't just tell them what to do," he said. "Include them in the process. Give them choices of the activities they're going to be doing or lessons they're going to be participating in.

"It's a lot like being on a plane," Storrs said. "You always hear the stewardess tell you, 'Put your mask on first and then the child's.' We encourage parents to make sure they're taking time for themselves, even if it's five minutes a day that they find time that they can focus in on themselves."

Along with the many other issues that have come up and will come up in the future during the coronavirus pandemic, children, too, are affected when adults make promises they are unable to keep.

"You shouldn't say, 'everything is going to be fine in two weeks,' since we just don't know," Storrs said, adding that parents can use books and movies to teach kids about how to deal with difficult situations.

"None of us are perfect, and none of us are perfect parents," he said. "You're going to make mistakes. You might yell at your kids more than normal. We're all feeling that tension."

Parents should give themselves breaks, he said, and understand that not everything is going to go according to plan.

"Life is like an elastic band," Storrs said. "You have a stressor, it adds tension. When you don't have the knowledge, skills, the resources or support to lessen the stressor, it stays there. And then you add to it, and we've all played with an elastic: When it stretches too far, it breaks.

"And that's when someone gets hurt," he added. "Right now, with COVID-19, the stressors are coming rapidly and over and over again. Take care of yourself first so you can support your children."

For more resources and de-stressing tips, such as breathing techniques, exercises and more, you can visit the website for the Alaska Children's Trust. The group has also started the hashtag #Resilient19 to encourage people to share their own stories of how they are being resilient.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also has advice for parents experiencing stress, which you can read on the group's website.

