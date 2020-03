Veteran Iditarod musher Linwood Fiedler and rookie musher Martin Massicotte scratched at the Galena checkpoint.

Fielder scratched at 1 p.m. today. He made the decision to scratch in the best interest of his team. He had 14 dogs in the harness at the time.

Massicotte also scratched in Galena, around 5:58 p.m. He also decided to scratch in the best interest of his team. He had 9 dogs in the harness at the time.

