2 on 2: Wade Marrs mushes for Turner's Syndrome awareness in honor of Ashley Perry

Wade Marrs loves that mushing allows him to meet people from all walks of life. In 2012, he met Ashley Perry as his Iditarider, and it inspired him to raise awareness for Turner Syndrome .

"It just helps you focus on the fact that as bad as things can get, it's not that bad," Marrs said with a chuckle. "Especially out there on the trail."

Turner Syndrome is a disease that only affects girls. They're born with one less X chromosome. It affects their growth development as they mature from teenagers to young women.

For Ashley, having Marrs in her life helps her cope with some of the stress.

"Wade has helped introduce me to other girls with Turner Syndrome," Perry said with a grin. "There are some things that I worry about socially, but knowing Wade makes me feel awesome."

The Perry's have become family to the Marrs'. Ashley was even in Wade's wedding this summer.

Wade Marrs is running in the 2020 Iditarod. The ceremonial start is Saturday, March 7th at 10 a.m. Ashley and her family will be at the start, helping Wade walk his team up to the line.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.