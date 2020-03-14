ASAA cancels 2020 state basketball and cheer tournaments amid COVID-19 concerns

The Alaska School Activities Association made a difficult announcement Saturday afternoon, when they decided to cancel the 2020 state basketball and cheer tournaments. The decision is based on the health mandate issued by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, the Alaska Chief Medical Officer, the Alaska Division of Public Health and the Office of the Governor.

The press release goes on to say "ASAA agrees with the State of Alaska’s assessment that our best course of action in dealing with

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), is to slow down the statewide spreading of the virus. One of the ways to mitigate the spread is to not have large statewide gatherings. March Madness Alaska is possibly the largest statewide gathering each year and ASAA would not be

acting responsibly if we were to host this year’s event. ASAA understands many students and adults will be severely disappointed by the need to cancel March Madness Alaska. However,

when discussing the merits of educational based activity participation, concepts such as “teamwork” and “sacrifice” are often mentioned. This is a time when these concepts will be applied, in order to help best protect our State."

The 1A and 2A state basketball tournaments would have begun on Wednesday, March 18th and run through Saturday, March 21st. 3A and 4A state basketball would have started March 25th and run til March 28th.

