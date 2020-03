ASAA postpones the start dates for spring sports and activities. Executive Director Billy Strickland said it was necessary due to concerns about COVID-19.

In a press release, ASAA stated they were changing the dates for the first practices, 1st competition dates and the spring championships to "to be determined." The press release also states the Executive Director has the power to decide when those activities will be rescheduled.

