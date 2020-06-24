Alaska Sports Hall of Fame announces Director's Awards winners

The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame announced the winners of the Director's Awards Wednesday, notably honoring NCAA All-American basketball player Ruthy Hebard and junior World Champion cross-country skier Gus Schumacher.

The Director's Awards have been an annual tradition for the Alaska Hall of Fame since 2012 with male and female Pride of Alaska awards, the Trajan Langdon Award and the Joe Floyd Award.

Hebard was awarded the Pride of Alaska award after having finished her college basketball career at the University of Oregon. Originally from Fairbanks, Hebard became the second woman from Alaska to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, the Hall of Fame said.

Schumacher, from Anchorage, was awarded the Pride of Alaska Award after he became the first American male to win a junior World Championship individual award this March. Schumacher was also recently recognized alongside Mikaela Shiffrin as a Beck Internation Trophy winner.

This year's awards were presented by Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Harlow Robinson and Board Vice President Matt Carle on Facebook Live.

"Ruthy and Gus are two tremendous athletes achieving great things early in life," Robinson said. "The sky is the limit for both of them and we look forward to watching them continue to represent Alaska on the biggest stages."

Kotzebue's Nathan Hale was awarded the Trajan Langdon Award for demonstrating leadership in sport after he was the first double-leg amputee to complete the Iron Dog race and did so with a first-place finish in the 1,000 plus mile snowmachine race.

Cristy Hickel of Anchorage was honored with the Joe Floyd Award for making a lasting contribution to Alaska sports as she founded SPYDER Soccer 30 years ago and continues to coach girls hockey.

