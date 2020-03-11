Alaska state basketball tournaments postponed until further notice

Alaska's state high school basketball tournaments are postponed until further notice, the Alaska School Activities Association decided Wednesday. Conference tournaments will continue as planned.

Billy Strickland, the executive director of the organization, told Channel 2 Wednesday that the 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and Cheer state competitions are postponed until further notice due to concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The competitions were slated to begin next Wednesday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

Cheer was to compete Tuesday, March 24.

Regional and conference tournaments will continue as planned, Strickland said. Many of those tournaments are scheduled for this weekend, at schools like Sand Point, Grace Christian School, Su-Valley High School, Juneau Douglas High School, North Pole, Anchorage Christian School and Dimond.

Large schools in the 4A conferences complete their conference tournaments this week and next. Those tournaments will take place at West High, North Pole, Colony and Juneau-Douglas.

The State Department of Health says certain groups of people should not attend the regional tournaments. DHSS says people over 60 years old, with underlying medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, or people with symptoms of an acute respiratory illness or fever should not attend.

The Spring gathering for the Alaska Association of Student Government, which had been planned for early april at Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka, is canceled.

