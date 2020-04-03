Anchorage goalie Jeremy Swayman named Hobey Baker finalist

Anchorage’s Jeremy Swayman, of the University of Maine, is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. The award is considered college hockey’s top honor, given to the top player in Division I hockey every year.

Swayman is a junior goaltender for the University of Maine and is among three finalists for the award. The other two finalists are Jordan Kawaguchi, a junior forward for the University of North Dakota, and Scott Perunovich, a junior defenseman from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

In 2006, Anchorage’s Matt Carle won the Hobey Baker Award, playing for the University of Denver, where he won two national championships for the Pioneers before spending 12 seasons in the NHL.

This time, it was a season to remember for Swayman, who led the nation in saves with 1,099 - a school record - and .939 save percentage that ranked second in the nation. On two occasions for the Black Bears, Swayman made more than 40 saves, and had a season-high against Providence during which he made 52 saves. The fourth-round draft pick of the Bruins was already been named the Hockey East Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Mike Richter Award, given to college hockey’s top goalie.

A 30-member selection committee and an additional round of online fan balloting will determine this year's Hobey Baker winner. The winner will be announced on Saturday, April 11, on ESPN’s Sportscenter at 7 p.m. Alaska time.

