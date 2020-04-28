Anchorage’s Daishen Nix headed to G League after decommitting to UCLA

The NBA’s G league turned heads Tuesday morning when it announced three of the nation’s top college basketball recruits will play for the league’s newly-formed Select Team.

Among that trio is Anchorage-raised Daishen Nix who had originally committed to play college basketball at UCLA.

Fellow McDonald’s All-Americans Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd also decided to forego college basketball to join the G League's Select Team as well.

The G league's new team puts players on a select contract and is considered a professional path for elite athletes who want to develop their skills before they're eligible for the NBA draft.

Nix is considered Alaska’s biggest college basketball recruit since Bartlett’s Mario Chalmers who was a national champion for the University of Kansas.

Nix last played in Alaska in January when he won the Alaska Airlines Classic with Trinity International from Nevada.

The 6’4″, 208-pound point guard grew up in Anchorage through junior high before playing high school basketball for Trinity International.

