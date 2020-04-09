Iditarod XLVIII to be recapped in one-hour special on CBS Sports Network

Dog mushing fanatics will get another chance to see what it was like for the 57 mushers and their canine teams who raced across remote Alaska in the 48th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race with a one-hour special airing on April 10th on CBS Sports Network.

The special will air at 6 p.m. Alaska Standard Time.

“We want to thank CBS Sports Network and Lagardère Sports for enabling mushing and all sports fans to enjoy an immersive view of a life-changing journey through nearly 1,000 miles of off-the-grid Alaska wilderness,” said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach.

This is part of the race's partnership with the QRILL Pet Arctic World Series.

