Isaiah Moses and Destiny Reimers named 2020 Alaska Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year

Dimond's Isaiah Moses and ACS's Destiny Reimers are your 2020 Alaska Gatorade Basketball player of the year.

Moses was a force this season for the Dimond Lynx, helping led them to a 19-5 season, averaging 27.2 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals during the regular season.

He was also MVP of the Alaska Prep Shootout, the Alaska Airlines Classic, a first team All-State selection and the Cook Inlet Conference Player of the Year.

On the girl's side, Destiny Reimers led her Lions to a 21-1 record this season. She averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.9 steals through 22 games. She's this year's Region 3 MVP.

Both players will be continuing their college athletic career close to home. Moses will be suiting up for the UAA Seawolves this fall while Reimers will be taking her talents to Fairbanks and playing for the Nanooks.

