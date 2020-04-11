Jeremy Swayman wins 2020 Mark Richter Award

Former West Anchorage Eagle Jeremy Swayman wins the 2020 Mark Richter Award, given to the nation's top Division I college hockey goaltender.

The award was announced Saturday night on Sportscenter. Swayman was also a finalist for the Hobey Baker award, given out to college hockey's top player overall.

Swayman, who plays for the University of Maine, finished his junior season leading the nation in saves with 1,099 and also posted a 2.07 goals against average. His .939 save percentage was second in the nation. Out of the 1,170 shots he faced, he just allowed 71 goals.

