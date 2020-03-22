Kaci Murringer the final Iditarod finisher to cross finish line, wins Red Lantern award

Iditarod XLVIII comes to an end with the final finisher crossing the finish line.

Kaci Murringer crossed the finish line in Nome at 12:29 p.m. on Sunday, March 22nd with 10 dogs in harness. She captures the Red Lantern award.

Murringer and her team finished the race in 13 days, 22 hours, 29 minutes and 45 seconds.

Murringer is the 34th and final musher that completed Iditarod XLVIII, in a field that began with 57. It's not the smallest group of finishers, but it is on the smaller side. The first race in 1973 had 34 teams start and only 22 teams finished.