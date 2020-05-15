Legion National cancels baseball season, Alaska Alliance will play unofficial season

Nationally American Legion Baseball canceled its support of all baseball activities across the country, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a season for Alaska baseball players. The Alliance for the Support of American Legion Baseball in Alaska announced it will have an unofficial season that mirrors a regular legion season this summer for players ages 13 to 19.

The details of the unofficial season are still being worked out, like a starting date, but the Alliance says they hope to have a regular season and playoff.

A coaches meeting will be held to discuss COVID-19 guidelines and answer any questions. The standards for coaches in the new Alliance league will the same as state standards for Legion coaches in years past.

