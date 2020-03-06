Matt Failor believes his dog team this year can lead to a top ten finish

A top 20 finish in the Iditarod is nothing to turn your nose up at. But if you ask Matthew Failor, he believes his fun loving furry friends can get a top ten finish this year.

"We want to crack the top 10. We really feel like we have the group of dogs here that can and I feel like I have enough experience to get into the top 10," he said with a grin.

This year's race is just a little different for Failor. He's still going down the trail, just him and his dogs, but this year he's got his fiance, Liz Raines, in his heart as well.

Failor proposed to the morning show anchor after his second place finish in the 2020 Kuskokwim 300, and the rest is history.

"I actually mushed the entire race with the ring in my breast pocket," Failor said with a grin. "I moved it to my hand pocket towards the end and when I got to the finish, I realized I'd left the zipper open. Thankfully I didn't lose it and she said yes."

Failor and his fluffy crew are ready for what this year's race will bring but are also keeping things in perspective.

"At the end of the day, it's a dog race," he said. "You have to have a deep connection and bond with them, you have to take care of them, you have to take care of yourself and get to know them."

The 2020 Iditarod starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Anchorage for the ceremonial start on March 7th. The re-start begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8th in Willow.