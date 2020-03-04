Rookie Sean Underwood to fill in for Jeff King in 2020 Iditarod

The Iditarod’s qualifying review board is allowing Jeff King’s handler Sean Underwood to compete in the 2020 Iditarod after King had emergency surgery for a hernia and perforated intestine.

Underwood competed in the 2020 Yukon Quest 300 and took seventh. His mushing resume also includes the Tustumena 200 and the Copper Basin 300 with King’s dogs, according to the Husky Homestead website.

The 2020 Iditarod rookie was born and raised in Georgia before making his way to Alaska in 2015 according to his biography on the Husky Homestead website.

