UAA men's basketball upsets Seattle Pacific to make GNAC tournament championship

Behind Oggie Pantovic's 23 points, the UAA men's basketball team completes the stunning upset of number one seed Seattle Pacific 86-85 to advance to the GNAC championship game.

The Seawolves also got big performances by senior forward Nico Bevins with 18 points and senior guard Tyrus Hosley contributed 16 points in the one point win.

Head coach Rusty Osborne said he was impressed with the grit his team showed.

Hosley said their mentality came from knowing that if the team executed, they would put themselves in a position to win the ball game.

Next up is Western Washington in the GNAC tournament championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m.