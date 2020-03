The UAA women's basketball team avoided an upset by Central Washington in the GNAC tournament to advance to the championship game Saturday.

The Seawolves were led by senior guard Safiyyah Yasin, who had a career high 31 points. Senior guard Yazmeen Goo also showed a strong performance, with 12 points.

UAA will play Western Washington on Saturday at 7:30 for the GNAC championship.