UAA women's basketball team signs 1A player of the year

UAA women's basketball added another valuable weapon to its team. The Seawolves signed the 1A player of the year, Elaina Mack from King Cove high school.

Mack signed her National Letter of Intent on April 24th.

At 5'7, the guard was the 1A 2019-2020 ASAA Player of the Year for King Cove high school. She led them to a state-best 55-game winning streak before COVID-19 shortened the end of the season.

As a senior, Mack averaged 40.1 points per game, with four 50-plus efforts. She drained 137 three-pointers to help the Rookies finish 25-0 and capture their fourth straight Aleutian Conference title. In her junior season, she averaged more than 30 points per game, leading King Cove to its first state title since 2004.

"We are thrilled to sign Elaina Mack,” said McCarthy, who led UAA to a 31-2 record and a No. 4 final NCAA Div. II national rank in 2019-20. “Not being able to see her play in person, she was highly praised by her Alaska Stars AAU coaches, and were able to evaluate her against teams from the Lower 48. She is exactly the type of student-athlete who we seek at UAA – a high-achieving student from Alaska, who chose UAA because she is passionate about our basketball program and representing her state. "

Mack becomes the third signee in the Seawolves’ 2020 recruiting class, joining junior-college transfer Ra’Anaa Bey, from Palo Alto, California and fellow incoming freshman Malie Marfil from Honolulu, Hawaii.

