UAA's Micah Chelimo selected for USTFCCCA Hall of Fame

Former University of Alaska Anchorage student-athlete Micah Chelimo, a four-time NCAA National Champion, has been selected for induction in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Div. II Hall of Fame.

He will be the first UAA student-athlete inducted into a national hall of fame.

I'm very happy that Micah has been recognized by the coaches association as one of the best runners in NCAA history," former head coach Michael Friess said. "While he certainly earned this recognition based on his athletic achievements, I hope everyone understands he was so much more than a fast runner to us. He lifted our program up during a time of great stress and reminded us about what we could achieve and how we should achieve it."

Chelimo won his first national title in the 5,000 meter race at the outdoor national championships in 2012 and followed up by winning the cross country national title. He would then go on to add national titles in the indoor 5,000 in 2013 and 3,000 meter race in 2014 along with two national runner-up finishes.

He was a 12-time All-American, including four straight in cross country. He was also a 12-time Great Northwest Athletic Conference Champion and earned 17 All-GNAC honors.

Chelimo was also the West Region champion twice in cross country, in 2011 and 2012, was named the West Region Athlete of the Year and was a 19-time All-West Region honoree.

Chemilo graduated from UAA with a undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from UAA and is currently working towards a master's degree in public administration.

He currently works as a facility engineer at UAA and lives in Anchorage with his wife, Joyce, and two sons, Ethan and Kevin.

