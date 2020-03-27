U.S. Department of Energy announces up to 15 million for tribes to deploy energy technology

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to 15 million in new funding to deploy energy technology on tribal lands.

According to the DOE, this funding through the DOE Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs will support Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Regional Corporations and Village Corporations, Intertribal Organizations and Tribal Energy Development Organizations.

DOE is asking for applications to install energy technology on tribal lands, specifically, the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs is looking for applications to:

- Install energy generating systems and energy efficiency measures for tribal buildings

- Deploy community-scale energy generating systems or energy store on tribal lands

- Install integrated energy systems for autonomous operation (independent of the traditional centralized electrical power grid) to power a single facility or multiple essential tribal facilities during emergency situations or for tribal community resilience

- Deploy energy infrastructure or integrated energy systems to electrify tribal buildings

“It is critical that Indian Tribes and Alaska Natives have the ability and tools available to them to harness and utilize the energy resources on their sovereign land,” said U.S. Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “This funding will enable tribal communities to maximize deployment of energy technologies, strengthening their infrastructure, resource development, and ultimately their energy security.”

Applications can be submitted on behalf of an Indian Tribe by an authorized Tribal Organization, provided evidence of that authority is included in the application. Applications are due July 1, 2020.